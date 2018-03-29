WEATHER

Texas A&M student on bike braves knee-deep water to give class presentation

EMBED </>More Videos

Ben Garcia became the face of the flood on the Texas A&M University campus Wednesday after he was caught by multiple cameras riding his bike through knee-deep water just to get to class. (KTRK)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
While some students at Texas A&M University were caught completely off guard by Wednesday's storms, sophomore Ben Garcia says he knew rain was on its way.

What Garcia didn't know was a river would suddenly form in the middle of campus on the same day of a big class presentation.

Armed with a bike and a rain jacket, Garcia managed to pedal through the floodwaters and make it to class.

He also has become the face of the storm that hit College Station, appearing determined to make it across campus on photos and videos posted to social media.

WATCH: Aggie takes wet and wild ride to class during storm
EMBED More News Videos

Sophomore Ben Garcia got soaked by the storms that hit College Station on the same day he was due to give a major class presentation.



The sophomore even shot some video of his own, showing the wake left by his bike.

Garcia says he arrived to class, his t-shirt and shorts soaked, only to find his peers dressed in full suits and ties.

Perhaps his professor will give him some extra credit for his tenacity.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathertexas newsfloodingtexas a&m universitycollege studentsbikesmust-see videoCollege Station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms
A rough week: Trail of damage left behind as storms soak Texas
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
More Weather
Top Stories
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Former Houston Astro Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
Weigh in on the traffic plan that will last nearly 30 years
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
A rough week: Trail of damage left behind as storms soak Texas
Show More
Lightning strike may have caused fire at NW Houston hotel
High water locations on Houston-area roads
State accused of revenge porn in release of couple's photos
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
Transformer fire caught on camera
More News
Top Video
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
Rapper DMX sentenced to prison for tax fraud
A rough week: Trail of damage left behind as storms soak Texas
More Video