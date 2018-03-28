We are all familiar with rubber duckies during bath-time.It seems hardly a childhood passes without using them for bath-time fun. But, researchers say the rubber duckies are a major breeding ground for bacteria.Swiss and American scientists tested dozens of rubber ducks and found that the liquid released from 80 percent of them contained bacteria. It's not a big surprise since sometimes the liquid could be days old.The ducks had two strains of bacteria often seen in hospital acquired infections. Researchers admit, that while some bacteria helps build strong immune systems, there are others which can lead to eye and ear infections.Still, even with the bad publicity for the rubber duckies, the tiny tot toys are not expected to see any less use in the bath tub.