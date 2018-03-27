Store clerk fights back against armed robber

A store clerk was injured when she tried to fight off an armed gunman. (KTRK)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KTRK) --
A store clerk in Colorado is back on the job after she was pistol whipped and robbed.

The armed robber first demanded cash from the register and the clerk handed him the money.

But then she tried to grab his gun and two got into a tussle over the weapon.

The robber then hit her with the gun several times.

She says people wonder why she fought back.

"All people say, 'You are crazy. Why you hold them, why you try to catch him,'" said Jaswinder Kaur.

The woman was left with bruises under eyes and on her body. The robber got away but police are hoping surveillance video will help them identify the robber.
