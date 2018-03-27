SPORTS

Highlands Little League team recreates 'The Sandlot' picture

EMBED </>More Videos

Highlands little league team recrates 'The Sandlot' photo

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
A Highlands Little League team recreated a classic photo from the movie "The Sandlot."

Eyewitness News viewer Ashley Henry shared the team photo on Facebook of the Little League team known as the Astros.

And if you have seen the movie, you will agree that these kiddos pretty much nailed it with their outfits.

Some of the team's moms worked on the details of each outfit in time for the players to wear them on Saturday, opening day.

"They have been baseball brothers for a few years now and are all great friends," Henry told ABC13.

From the left to right, the players pictured are Landon Pogue, Jude Pena, Lane Moody, Garrett Zaruba, Brycen Schrader, Brayson Ybarra, Cason Henry, Eden Moreno and Conner Lucas.

SEE ALSO: Fun facts about the 90s baseball movie "The Sandlot"

EMBED More News Videos

Fun facts about the movie 'The Sandlot

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsmoviebaseballlittle leagueBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
O'Brien sidesteps topic of McNair's stance on protests
NFL owners arrive at annual meetings divided on anthem issue
Bill O'Brien says Deshaun Watson ahead of schedule from torn ACL
More Sports
Top Stories
WANTED: Man accused of opening fire on Conroe officer on I-45
Officials reduce levels at Lake Houston ahead of storms
Warm and windy today but storms return Wednesday
Man charged in deadly crash that split car in two
Crews find body in lake during search for missing fisherman
CDC warns flu season isn't over yet
O'Brien sidesteps topic of McNair's stance on protests
911 call: Mom hides in bathroom with infant during break-in
Show More
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
Trooper survives after dramatic crash caught on video
Worker found dead on ship at Port of Houston
Cleveland ISD announces $10K reward in stranger danger case
No charges for Baton Rouge officers who killed Alton Sterling
More News
Top Video
Grapeless wine varietals offer unique taste
Man charged in deadly crash that split car in two
Trooper survives after dramatic crash caught on video
Watch out for "Suspicious Account Activity" scam call
More Video