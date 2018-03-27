CDC warns flu season isn't over yet

Spring is here which typically means the flu season is winding down.
Well, the CDC says not so fast. A new strain is starting to cause problems.
The latest CDC report found that B-viruses are being reported more frequently.
This is different than the A-strain that caused so many illnesses this flu season.
In the week ending March 17, the CDC says 58 percent of confirmed flu cases were from the B-strain.
Health officials warn this strain tends to be more severe for younger children.
Here's some even more bad news.
If you were sickened by the A-strain earlier this season you can still catch a different strain.
You can still take some steps to protect yourself. The CDC says anyone who didn't get the flu shot this year can still get vaccinated.
