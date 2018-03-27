SOCIETY

Houston retirement community celebrates 11 residents turning 100 years old

A retirement community celebrated the birthdays of 11 residents who all just turned 100 years old. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly a dozen people just celebrated turning the big 1-0-0 at a retirement community in southwest Houston.

Officials at Clarewood House in southwest Houston said they had 11 residents who hit the century mark, so they decided to throw them a party Monday afternoon.

Along with celebrating the milestone, the residents had some advice to give to the younger generation.

"I would say maybe do everything in moderation. Not to be hung up on any one thing and to really work hard at something you like," resident Wini Robertson said.

Clarewood House says it wanted to invite everyone to the party, but some residents had to skip it because it was in the middle of their afternoon nap.
