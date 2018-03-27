STYLE & FASHION

Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets

EMBED </>More Videos

Alexo Athletica has come out with a yoga pant that can hold it all, including a gun. (Alexo Athletica)

ABC7.com staff
A sportswear company has come out with a yoga pant that makes it easier for women to exercise while carrying a gun.

Alexo Athletica has created a yoga pant marketed at being able to carry it all, including a firearm.

The company's "Signature Pant," listed at $99 on its website, shows a gun and knife tucked neatly into the waistband alongside an iPhone.

It's part of what Alexo Athletica calls "carry-wear."

The company said it supports the Second Amendment and a woman's right to defend herself while also being fashionable.

According to a statement on the company's website, Alexo said it "will never back down from supporting a woman's right to choose how she defends herself while striving to bring the best in fashionable, functional active carry-wear to the market."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fashionbusinessgunsyogaexerciseshoppingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Alexo Athletica is making yoga pants with gun pockets
STYLE & FASHION
4 makeup hacks you need to know about
Hubert de Givenchy, pioneering designer, dies at 91
Retro Mickey Mouse gets high-fashion twist in Disney's latest collab
Outfit ideas to pair with your boots for Rodeo season
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
No charges for Baton Rouge officers who killed Alton Sterling
Worker found dead on ship at Port of Houston
Crews search for missing fisherman in Lake Conroe
PHOTO: Driver opens fire at Conroe officer during traffic stop
'Suitcase killer' files final appeal to stop execution
Highlands Little League team recreates 'The Sandlot' picture
CDC warns flu season isn't over yet
Store clerk fights back against armed robber
Show More
Cleveland ISD announces $10K reward in stranger danger case
Water park official jailed in connection to waterslide death
Woman fires gun to scare off masked attackers in her driveway
Man tells cops he was checking on ex when he found her dying
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
More News
Top Video
Grapeless wine varietals offer unique taste
Store clerk fights back against armed robber
Highlands Little League team recreates 'The Sandlot' picture
No charges for Baton Rouge officers who killed Alton Sterling
More Video