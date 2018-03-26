Dashcam shows deadly deputy-involved shooting of unarmed man in Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released dashcam video of last week's deadly, deputy-involved shooting of Danny Ray Thomas, 35. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Newly-released dashcam video shows the moment a man was killed by a Harris County deputy.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he was releasing the video in an effort to be transparent about the March 22 shooting death of Danny Ray Thomas.

Last week, deputies responded to a report of a man acting erratically on Imperial Valley at Greens Road.

Gonzalez described Thomas as "foaming at the mouth" right before the deputy opened fire.

The sheriff also questioned whether Thomas might have been experiencing mental health problems, but said that was not confirmed.

The deputy who shot Thomas, a 7-year-veteran of the force, was not injured in the shooting, and was placed on administrative leave.

Gonzalez said he was troubled by the incident, and the sheriff's office is looking at options to make sure similar incidents do not happen in the future.

"Somebody lost their life. That's something that weighs on me a lot," Gonzalez said. "There's a preservation of life, a preservation of the public, and the preservation of the deputy, as well. The video speaks for itself, but at the same time, we must be understanding there has to be due process."

Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in north Harris County



Gonzalez previously said the deputy who shot him said Thomas appeared to be holding "something."

The Sheriff says it's clear now Thomas was not armed

Thomas' family said they want answers.


"We've been through everything. He had my back through everything and he promised me he wouldn't leave me," his sister said in tears. "He didn't leave me, somebody took him from me."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootingharris county sheriffs officeHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Leon Jacob sentenced to life in prison in murder for hire trial
Mugshot released of NFL player Michael Bennett
9,000 clinic patients possibly exposed to diseases in Galveston
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
18-year-old drowned rescuing his younger brother
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
Parents accused of abusing teen over arranged marriage
Students, parents on edge after social media threat to Bush HS
Show More
Houston's own hoping to advance to Hollywood on "American Idol"
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Hwy 290
Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
Son charged with murder for allegedly killing dad with bat
More News
Top Video
Meet two Houstonians who are turning a huge challenge into a strength
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
Students, parents on edge after social media threat to Bush HS
Parents accused of abusing teen over arranged marriage
More Video