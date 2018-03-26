UPDATE: Suspect in officer-involved shooting at Imperial Valley and Greens Road is deceased at the hospital. Media is staging in Shell parking lot. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/tEdzRMTRmO — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 22, 2018

Newly-released dashcam video shows the moment a man was killed by a Harris County deputy.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he was releasing the video in an effort to be transparent about the March 22 shooting death of Danny Ray Thomas.Last week, deputies responded to a report of a man acting erratically on Imperial Valley at Greens Road.Gonzalez described Thomas as "foaming at the mouth" right before the deputy opened fire.The sheriff also questioned whether Thomas might have been experiencing mental health problems, but said that was not confirmed.The deputy who shot Thomas, a 7-year-veteran of the force, was not injured in the shooting, and was placed on administrative leave.Gonzalez said he was troubled by the incident, and the sheriff's office is looking at options to make sure similar incidents do not happen in the future."Somebody lost their life. That's something that weighs on me a lot," Gonzalez said. "There's a preservation of life, a preservation of the public, and the preservation of the deputy, as well. The video speaks for itself, but at the same time, we must be understanding there has to be due process."Gonzalez previously said the deputy who shot him said Thomas appeared to be holding "something."The Sheriff says it's clear now Thomas was not armedThomas' family said they want answers."We've been through everything. He had my back through everything and he promised me he wouldn't leave me," his sister said in tears. "He didn't leave me, somebody took him from me."