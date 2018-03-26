  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial
SOCIETY

Little Jacob gets his dream birthday party at H-E-B

EMBED </>More Videos

Little Jacob got his dream birthday party at H-E-B (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
When a little boy got it into his mind to celebrate his birthday at H-E-B, nothing else would do!

Amanda Cinco told ABC13 that when she asked her son Jacob if he wanted to go shopping to pick out some toys for his 4th birthday, he repeatedly said no and insisted what he really wanted was to have a party at H-E-B.

RELATED: HS student shows her love for H-E-B with senior photos
EMBED More News Videos

Eileen Lynch is a senior at Cinco Ranch High School.


Cinco got in touch with her local store, and they not only granted permission, but even covered all the expenses and made sure H-E-B Buddy was in attendance.

SEE ALSO: Texas couple shows love for Torchy's Tacos and each other in photo shoot

It was the first time anyone had held such an event at that store, Cinco said.

Jacob looks to be plenty pleased with the way things turned out!

SEE MORE: Baby celebrates 1st birthday with Taco Bell themed photo shoot
EMBED More News Videos

The parents of Delta Rose are huge fans of the fast food restaurant, so they recruited Julia Marie Aiello to have a fun photo shoot for their daughter's birthday.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybirthdaybuzzworthyfeel goodPearland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Houston family makes memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Bullied teen with autism gets dream prom proposal
Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette in New Orleans
10-year-old takes center stage at Houston's March for Our Lives rally
More Society
Top Stories
NFL player Michael Bennett taken into custody
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
LIVE: HCSO update on deadly deputy-involved-shooting
Parents accused of abusing teen over arranged marriage
Students, parents on edge after social media threat to Bush HS
Houston's own hoping to advance to Hollywood on "American Idol"
Houston family makes memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
Show More
Son charged with murder for allegedly killing dad with bat
LOVE TRIANGLE: 2 men dead, woman wounded in shooting
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Hwy 290
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside barber shop
Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
More News
Top Video
Students, parents on edge after social media threat to Bush HS
Meet two Houstonians who are turning a huge challenge into a strength
Parents accused of abusing teen over arranged marriage
Houston family makes memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
More Video