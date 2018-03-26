  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial
STUDENT SAFETY

New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously

A new app is allowing students to report safety concerns online.

It's called the "Say Something" app. The app, created by parents of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, allows students to anonymously report things like bullying, substance abuse, suicide or school shooting threats.

Schools officials or local police are notified when a report is made on the system's website and app.

The app comes weeks after a school shooting in Parkland, Fla. where 17 high school students were killed and years after 20 children and six staff members where killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.
