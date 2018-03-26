  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial
BUSINESS

Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown

EMBED </>More Videos

JSW Group announces $500 million expansion that will bring 500 jobs to Baytown. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Late Sunday night, a huge announcement came from the overseas trip that will have a huge impact on the Houston economy.

Gov. Greg Abbott is in India working to increase political and economic ties between the country and Texas.

Just announced a major steel company is expanding.

JSW Group announced a $500 million expansion at its Baytown facility.

The expansion will create 500 new jobs at the steel plant.

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia was the only television reporter from Houston that was there for the announcement.

The company will be given a Texas Enterprise Fund award to help make the expansion happen.

According to the JSW Group website, the company is ranked one of the top businesses in India. It has a focus on steel, cement, energy and infrastructure.

Company leaders thanked Gov. Abbott and the state of Texas for making their dream become a reality.

RELATED: AMONG FRIENDS: Abbott explores close ties between Texas and Mumbai

Follow Pooja Lodhia as she continues to travel with Gov. Abbott on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessjobsindiaabbotteconomyemploymentBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
What this deal means for Houston-based Fiesta Mart
Chemical company and owner indicted
Bumped United passenger walks away with $10,000 voucher
You can buy your Mister Rogers postage stamp starting today
More Business
Top Stories
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
DEADLY LOVE TRIANGLE: 2 men dead, woman wounded in shooting
Son charged with murder for allegedly killing dad with bat
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Highway 290
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside barber shop
Wife speaks after husband charged with running away with teen
Romantic hot air balloon ride ends with crash into power lines
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
Show More
Father drowns after pulling 3-year-old from sinking car
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
Man finds love letter on the street written in 1977
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate
Russian shopping mall fire kills 64, including children
More News
Top Video
Meet two Houstonians who are turning a huge challenge into a strength
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
Romantic hot air balloon ride ends with crash into power lines
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Highway 290
More Video