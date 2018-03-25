Gunfire outside barber shop injures 9-month-old baby in east Harris Co.

HORRIFIC VIOLENCE: A baby and a man are both in the hospital after robbery suspects sprayed bullets outside a barber shop in east Harris County, deputies say. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man and a 9-month-old baby in two separate vehicles were injured by gunfire after they were caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the trouble began when three robbery suspects held up a man near a barber shop just after 9 p.m. in east Harris County.

At one point, the robbery suspects opened fire on the man, sending a spray of bullets towards two unrelated vehicles.

When the 9-month-old baby was struck by gunfire, the child's mother put the car in gear and took off.

WATCH: 9-month-old baby shot in east Harris Co.
9-month-old and male shot during robbery in Harris County, authorities said.



Deputies said she stopped on Corpus Christi and Freeport Streets before calling 911, pleading for an ambulance for her baby.

The child is described in stable condition, but we do not know where the baby was struck.

A man was also shot in all of this, taking a bullet to the cheek. That man hit the gas, fleeing to an IHOP restaurant on the East Freeway and Uvalde before calling for help.

Houston police found the man, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers said they believe he is going to survive his injuries.

We do not know if investigators have any leads on the robbery suspects, or what happened to the alleged robbery victim.

WATCH: Man found shot at IHOP restaurant in east Houston
Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot on the East Freeway.

Related Topics:
babychild shotinvestigationrobberyHoustonHarris County
