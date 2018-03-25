SOCIETY

10-year-old takes center stage at Houston's March for Our Lives rally

5th-grader talks about speaking during Houston's March for Our Lives rally. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The March for Our Lives movement is unlike any other seen in this country.

In downtown Houston, a fifth-grader took the podium at Tranquility Park to share his story.

Dezmond Floyd, 10, was chosen after he told his mother he would stand between a gunman and his classmates if there was a shooting.

His mother posted their conversation on Facebook.

"I lived a life that I deserve and wanted, and I even got to travel with my family, which was exciting and something my friends haven't really done," he said. "So I wanted them to have the opportunity to have that life experience and them to have the opportunity to have their future they wanted."

RELATED: 15,000 join March for Our Lives rally in Houston
Thousands gathered in Houston to rally for stricter gun laws, Deborah Wrigley reports.

