10-year-old takes center stage at Houston's March for Our Lives rally

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3257006" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands gathered in Houston to rally for stricter gun laws, Deborah Wrigley reports.

The March for Our Lives movement is unlike any other seen in this country.In downtown Houston, a fifth-grader took the podium at Tranquility Park to share his story.Dezmond Floyd, 10, was chosen after he told his mother he would stand between a gunman and his classmates if there was a shooting.His mother posted their conversation on Facebook."I lived a life that I deserve and wanted, and I even got to travel with my family, which was exciting and something my friends haven't really done," he said. "So I wanted them to have the opportunity to have that life experience and them to have the opportunity to have their future they wanted."