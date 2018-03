10-year-old takes center stage at Houston's March for Our Lives rally

EMBED >More News Videos Thousands gathered in Houston to rally for stricter gun laws, Deborah Wrigley reports.

The March for Our Lives movement is unlike any other seen in this country.In downtown Houston, a fifth-grader took the podium at Tranquility Park to share his story.Dezmond Floyd, 10, was chosen after he told his mother he would stand between a gunman and his classmates if there was a shooting.His mother posted their conversation on Facebook."I lived a life that I deserve and wanted, and I even got to travel with my family, which was exciting and something my friends haven't really done," he said. "So I wanted them to have the opportunity to have that life experience and them to have the opportunity to have their future they wanted."