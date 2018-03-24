Congressman: Bombing suspect called himself a 'psychopath'

EMBED </>More Videos

Austin officials update fatal bombing investigation. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas --
A congressman says the suspected Austin bomber left a confession calling himself a "psychopath" and saying he felt no remorse for his actions.

Rep. Michael McCaul made the comments at a news conference Saturday, where he thanked law enforcement officials for stopping the deadly three-week bombing spree that terrorized the capital of Texas.

Police have said that 23-year-old Mark Conditt left a lengthy recorded confession on his cell phone, which was discovered Wednesday after he blew himself up as officers closed in on him.

Investigators have declined to release the recording, saying they are still looking into Conditt's motive and whether anyone else was involved.

What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect Mark Conditt
EMBED More News Videos

Grandmother of Austin bombing suspect talks to ABC13.



Conditt is suspected of assembling and placing package bombs on doorsteps beginning March 2 that killed two people and injured others.

McCaul, chairman of the House homeland security committee, said that Conditt questions himself on the recording "for why he didn't feel any remorse for what he did."

Conditt was tracked down using store surveillance video, cellphone signals and witness accounts of a customer shipping packages in a disguise that included a blond wig and gloves.

SEE ALSO: How events unfolded in Austin
EMBED More News Videos

Here are how the events of the Austin bombings have unfolded over the last few weeks.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bombingAustin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
City of Houston employee ID'd as innocent driver killed during chase
Student attacked, ambushed getting off school bus
Thousands join March for Our Lives rally in Houston
The powerful moments from March for Our Lives
More business in Houston? Abbott meeting with leaders in India
Authorities: Family of 4 died of gas asphyxiation at resort in Mexico
Pooja's Great India Adventure
Men caught ransacking Burger King - then taking selfies
Show More
11-year-old honors black female victims of gun violence
Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at rally
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
Parents convicted in girl's death from pneumonia
Man arrested in Mexico with teen girl back in Pennsylvania
More News
Top Video
More business in Houston? Abbott meeting with leaders in India
Men caught ransacking Burger King - then taking selfies
Student attacked, ambushed getting off school bus
Authorities: Family of 4 died of gas asphyxiation at resort in Mexico
More Video