Police say a Cleveland Independent School District student was attacked while exiting a school bus on Thursday evening.Clevland ISD police said the girl was dropped off at County Road 331 when she was assaulted by multiple people.Witnesses told officers that multiple people in two different vehicles approached the girl and assaulted her.According to police, the victim fell on the ground during the assault, which caused injuries to her head and face.After the assault, police said the attackers fled the scene, leaving the victim in the street.Officers responded to the scene and the victim was airlifted to Hermann hospital.CISD Police Department arrested one suspect and charged them with aggravated assault.Investigators are asking for any information or video of the attack to be sent to the CISD Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 800-392-7867.CSID are also offering an undisclosed award for information leading to the arrest of the other suspects.