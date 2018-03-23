Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding an alleged purse snatcher who targeted a woman at a supermarket.They hope the snatcher's bright red gloves could help lead them to the suspect.The security video, published by the Houston police, shows the Feb. 12 incident when the suspect exited a black Jeep SUV and ran up to the woman at the Jusgo Market on Bellaire Boulevard.In the video, the suspect is also seen wearing bright red gloves.Police say the suspect forcibly took the woman's purse and ran back into the getaway vehicle.Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or the vehicle is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.