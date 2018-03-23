Dunn police: 4-month-old baby found in hotel room meth lab; 3 arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

Three arrested for making meth in hotel room with baby (KTRK)

DUNN, North Carolina --
Dunn police say a 4-month-old baby was found in a hotel room Sunday morning where a person was making meth.

On March 18 around 6:30 a.m. the Dunn Police Department was called to the Seven Day Inn at 700 E. Cumberland St. and were led to a room due to reports of a woman screaming and a baby crying.

They were met by Christopher Ray, who let officers into the room.

Police said the officers found a woman, Jessica Midyette, in the room with an infant.

The officers noticed a "strong chemical smell usually associated with the manufacturing of methamphetamine" inside the room.

Officers found another man in the bathroom, who was identified as William Wright.

Wright had several bottles of liquid with him in the bathroom, one which held a blue crystal-like substance. Narcotics units later confirmed there was a meth lab in the room.

Police said that all three people were arrested and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

The Department of Social Services was contacted to care for the child.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
meth labchild abusechild endangermentu.s. & world
Top Stories
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
On-call 'casual cop' dispatched to wild chase with no time to change
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
Chemical company and owner indicted for allegedly polluting bayou
British women bare all for charity
2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Spring area
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
Show More
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Next big storm arrives the middle of next week with heavy rain
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Former Schlitterbahn executive charged in 2016 death of boy on slide
More News
Top Video
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
More Video