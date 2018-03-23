FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's just added three new coffee drinks to their menu

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonald's just added three new coffee drinks to their menu (KTRK)

McDonald's is celebrating the start of spring with three new coffee drinks.

McDonald's McCafe just released three new seasonal drinks that will be available for purchase beginning in April, but only for a limited time.

The new menu drinks include the Iced Turtle Macchiato, which is a blend of chocolate, caramel and hazelnut mixed with cold milk and espresso served over ice. The Turtle Macchiato is also served hot with the same ingredients.

Lastly, there's the Iced Turtle Coffee, it's made with the restaurant's own iced coffee, swirled with chocolate, caramel, hazelnut and cream.

Customers can enjoy a small Turtle Macchiato, iced or hot, for just $2.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcoffeemcdonald'su.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
3 New Vietnamese Spots In Houston
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
Pick your own strawberries at Blessington Farms in Wallis
Starbucks to debut 'Crystal Ball' Frappuccino
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
On-call 'casual cop' dispatched to wild chase with no time to change
EAT LIKE CHAMPS: Astros introduce new food items for 2018
Chemical company and owner indicted for allegedly polluting bayou
British women bare all for charity
2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Spring area
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
Show More
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Next big storm arrives the middle of next week with heavy rain
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
Former Schlitterbahn executive charged in 2016 death of boy on slide
More News
Top Video
New Astros pitcher Joe Smith playing for bigger cause
Galveston Co. investigating the risk of disease transmission at facility
Former Houston doctor found guilty in murder-for-hire plot
NFL star charged after allegedly shoving paraplegic at NRG
More Video