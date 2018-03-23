HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Calling all photographers!
The Houston Zoo is giving people a neat chance to show off their photography skills to take pictures of animals before the zoo opens.
Photo Day is April 15 from 7 to 9 a.m.
Photographers of all skill levels will be able to see the animals during the time of the day when they are most active. Plus, they will get a light breakfast before they head out into the zoo.
Schedule for the morning:
- 7:00 a.m. - 7:20 a.m. Light Continental Breakfast and Refreshments
- 7:30 a.m. - Giraffes
- 8:00 a.m. - Chimpanzees
- 8:30 a.m. - Gorillas and Red River Hogs
Tickets for Photo Day are available now.
Early registration is online only through April 14 and is $32 for zoo members and $49 for non-members. General registration is April 15 and is $37 for members and $54 for non-members. Children under the age of 2 are free.
Go to the Houston Zoo website for more information.