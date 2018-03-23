  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial

Man pulls driver from SUV submerged in rushing floodwaters

A driver was rescued from the top of his car submerged in rushing water.

SANTA CLARITA, California (KTRK) --
Rushing floodwaters swept away a car, causing it to flip several times and trap the driver inside.

A video taken by witness Krystina Reyes shows her uncle on top of the vehicle as he tries to reach the driver.

Reyes said her uncle used a rock from the river to break open the window and pull the man out.

The driver, Margarito Martinez, was trying to cross the road when his vehicle overturned due to the strong current.

Martinez is also a neighborhood gardener.

He lost all of his tools, but because of the kindness he's showed to his neighbors over the years, one of them bought him a new SUV.

"I bought him another car. He's been around here like a little over 20 years. He helps all of us. He helps take care of my property. He's worth it, he's a good person," said neighbor Dennis Neice.

Neighbors said they are also raising money to get Martinez a new phone and other tools for his business.
