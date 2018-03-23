HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A high-speed police chase that ended off the Eastex Freeway early Friday morning all started with a break-in at a Walmart pharmacy in northwest Harris County, police say.
Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is live at the Walmart with updates on the investigation.
Authorities tell ABC13 four suspects broke into the store on 8280 Barker Cypress just before 3 a.m.
Workers were inside at the time.
Officials say the suspects, who were wearing masks and had crowbars, stole several items from the pharmacy including a locker, which had a GPS tracking device.
The locker is used to store stronger drugs at the pharmacy.
The device inside of it allowed police to find the suspects who left the store in a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck.
That also led to the high-speed chase that topped nearly 100 miles an hour from Highway 290 in northwest Harris County to the city of Houston.
The chase finally ended on Highway 59 near Cavalcade.
The four suspects bailed out of their vehicle near Lin and Chickering Street.
K9 units searched for them on the ground, while HPD's helicopter hovered above.
During the search, one of the suspects was bitten by a K9.
Two of the men are in custody. The two others are still on the run.
Police say charges will be filed.
Multiple high-profile chases have occured in the Houston area within the last 24 hours.
Early Thursday morning, a man in Baytown led police on a bizarre, slow-speed chase after allegedly threatening his new wife.
Then later Thursday, a child was found in a suspect's car after a police chase that started in Pasadena and ended in Liberty County.
