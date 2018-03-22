2 rescued from house fire in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An intense fire with reports of two people trapped sent firefighters rushing to a southeast side neighborhood.

The flames were reported in the 6000 block of Hirandel. A mother and daughter escaped the flames but two family pets are believed to be lost. Skyeye flew over the scene as the fire destroyed the home. District Chief Chris Chavez says the wind made it a really tough fire to put out, which made them go into defensive mode.
At least one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a cut leg. "The wind was a huge factor today. It kept the fire fed, I used two alarms worth of companies that how difficult it was," said Chavez.

Homeowner Dorsey Landry says he is thankful his mother and sister got out. He said, "It feels like a bad dream. Everything we own was in that house. Our cars are gone. All I have is what I'm wearing. I know God has something in store."

Firefighters are investigating the cause and believe it may have started towards the back of the home.
