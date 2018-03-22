CONSUMER REPORTS

Know before you buy: Dressers that pass the topple test

Consumer Reports tested 24 dressers to evaluate them for risk of toppling on a child.

Consumer Reports is working to keep children safe in their homes.

The new report focuses on dressers that can easily tip over, hurting or even killing a child.

Consumer Reports bought 24 dresser models from furniture manufacturers.

They were evaluated based on a variety of different tests.

Models from South Shore and Ameriwood, among others, failed a 50 pound test.

Both companies say their products meet voluntary safety standards.

So, how can you tell if a dresser in your home is secure?

It's really hard to tell by just looking at a dresser if it's going to tip or topple over easily.

Safety experts recommend always strapping furniture to the wall to protect small children.

Dressers from Pottery Barn and Epoch and Sauder, among others, passed Consumer Reports' 60 pound test.

RELATED: Ikea recalls dresser again after death of 8th child
