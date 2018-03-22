ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

One of the world's most popular video games comes to life in Houston tonight

Popular video game Just Dance comes to life in Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The dance moves. The music. The characters. It's all coming to life in Houston at the Just Dance Live concert Thursday night.

Houston is one of only four cities where the tour is stopping.

The idea is to bring players into the world of Just Dance.

The Revention Music Center has been transformed to look like the game.

This is the number one music video game in the world.

It boasts 120 million players from around the world.

Some of the most loyal ambassadors for the game are in town for the event. One of them came all the way from Germany.


He says the game has given him more confidence in his life.

Another Just Dance fan from the Houston area is a teacher. She's had a life-changing experience because of the game.

"It has extremely changed my life. I've lost 50 pounds since I started playing the game a couple years ago. I've even started learning Spanish just from meeting people from all over the globe. The community is amazing," said Tara Roy.

Houston teacher who saves Just Dance changed her life gets huge surprise.



Roy was surprised Thursday morning with the news she was selected as a 2018 Star Player. That means she will travel to LA for a week for the Big E3 Conference.


There will be several shows this week and weekend starting Thursday night.

Tickets are only $20 for Thursday. VIP passes are selling for about $100 this weekend.

Bring your dance shoes and costumes.

