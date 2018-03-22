Elderly woman pistol-whipped, pulled out of bed during break-in

Police are looking for the two men caught on video breaking into an elderly woman's home in the middle of the night.This happened on Jan. 25.Authorities say the woman told them the suspects broke in at 1:45 a.m. through one of the side doors leading to the house located in the 6000 block of Myrtle Street.The suspects allegedly pulled her out of bed by her feet and forced her into the kitchen.Officials say one of the suspects then pistol-whipped her in the head while the other suspect ransacked the house.They took valuables and left.Police say the men, who appear to be 20 or 21 years old, are wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.If you have any information, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.