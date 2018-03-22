Elderly woman pistol-whipped, pulled out of bed during break-in

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for two suspects accused of pistol-whipping a woman during a home invasion. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for the two men caught on video breaking into an elderly woman's home in the middle of the night.

This happened on Jan. 25.

Authorities say the woman told them the suspects broke in at 1:45 a.m. through one of the side doors leading to the house located in the 6000 block of Myrtle Street.

The suspects allegedly pulled her out of bed by her feet and forced her into the kitchen.

Officials say one of the suspects then pistol-whipped her in the head while the other suspect ransacked the house.

They took valuables and left.

Police say the men, who appear to be 20 or 21 years old, are wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
home invasionrobberyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chase suspect in custody after wild pursuit
One of the victims hit by car outside Montrose bar has died
Cars destroyed when auto repair shop engulfed in flames
Police unraveling reasons for Austin bomber's trail of terror
Parents want school 'held responsible' after girl's suicide
Starbucks to debut 'Crystal Ball' Frappuccino
Could freezing the "hunger" nerve help you lose weight?
Bridge closure could make Houston traffic even worse
Show More
Airline employee allegedly tried to smuggle drugs at airport
Popular video game comes to life in Houston tonight
Alleged thieves repay church's compassion by stealing equipment
Softball coach delivers lost FedEx packages to their rightful owners
Toys 'R' Us liquidation sales begin today
More News
Top Video
Parents want school 'held responsible' after girl's suicide
Popular video game comes to life in Houston tonight
Cars destroyed when auto repair shop engulfed in flames
Starbucks to debut 'Crystal Ball' Frappuccino
More Video