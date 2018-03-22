HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The countdown is on. The long-term closure of the Eastex Freeway southbound bridge over the San Jacinto River is coming this weekend.
TxDOT is shutting down the bridge to make repairs after damage from Hurricane Harvey.
During the closure, northbound and southbound traffic will share the northbound bridge.
A lot of people are fearing the five-month closure will have a major impact on traffic and business, including Marcia Adkins who has worked as a hairstylist in Kingwood for 24 years.
"We have a lot of clients that work downtown, and that rush in for haircuts. So, it's going to be tough and I'm not looking forward to it."
TxDOT has also scheduled closures along part of the frontage road and HOV. The target completion date is August 12.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook for traffic updates.