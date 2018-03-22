One of the victims hit by car outside Montrose bar has died

NOW: police say an out of control driver hit 4 people on the street. That driver apparently got into a fight with people outside a #Montrose bar, then got into a car and started ramming people. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/tQYI1wCiIE — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 22, 2018

Four people were hit by a car after leaving a bar in Montrose early Thursday morning. One of the victims has now died.It happened outside Bayou City Bar & Grill on Grant Street and Hyde Park.Investigators say the driver was out of control and angry.Police say he had gotten into an argument with several people before he jumped in his car and drove through the parking lot just hitting people.The suspect is described as a man between 26 and 35 years old.He is currently in police custody.Investigators say he also hit two cars. The drivers of those cars are okay.Of the four pedestrians hit, three were taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into a possible fifth person who may have been hit.Police say two of those men were hurt pretty badly. One of them was the victim that was dragged by the car.The man's friend said they were just leaving the bar when they saw people fighting, and that's when the car hit his buddy."Innocent bystander. A definite innocent bystander. He didn't know anyone who was fighting. We were just talking and before we knew it, he was under the car," said Edwin Lopez.Police confirmed just a few hours following the incident that the victim who was dragged by the vehicle has died from his injuries at the hospital.Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the fight. The suspect is facing aggravated assault charges.