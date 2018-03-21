A southwest Houston church helped a couple begging for food only to be victimized by them later.The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the crooks who were caught on surveillance cameras. The theft happened March 6.The food pantry at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Hillcroft was already closed when Mary Endres, the church music director, heard the cries for help."There were people in the parking lot calling me, 'Miss, miss, miss. We need food. We need food," Mary said.So they opened the doors back up, let the woman pick and choose what she wanted and sent her on her way with a full bag of food.Deputies say she and a man left in a black 2002 Kia four-door sedan, only to return to steal $600 dollars worth of landscaping equipment, including a leaf blower and pole saws. Mary didn't know about the theft until today."You try to do a good deed," she said shrugging, and added what they did won't disrupt the church food pantry's mission."This is just a couple of people and there are a whole lot of others who are not like that."Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call the Precinct 5 case investigator L. Lizcano at 281-463-6666.You can also send a tip through the agency's crime tips website here: