ESCAPED INMATE: Officials need your help finding inmate who escaped from Harris County jail

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say Manuel Enrique Alvarez-Soto is wanted after escaping from the Harris County jail. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding an inmate who escaped from jail Wednesday afternoon.

According to deputies, Manuel Enrique Alvarez-Soto, 35, was last seen exiting the downtown jail on Commerce Street just before 4:30 p.m.

Alvarez-Soto had been jailed since Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of theft and trespassing.

Investigators believe he was able to escape by hiding from view inside the inmate releasing area while awaiting pickup from ICE. He then left through the exit that inmates use after they are approved for release.

Even though he had been approved for release on bond, at the request of ICE, he was still being held in custody, deputies said.

Alvarez-Soto is described as a male, weighing 190 pounds and 5'10" in height. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
inmatesescaped prisonerICEHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chase suspect in custody after wild pursuit
One of the victims hit by car outside Montrose bar has died
Cars destroyed when auto repair shop engulfed in flames
Police unraveling reasons for Austin bomber's trail of terror
Parents want school 'held responsible' after girl's suicide
Elderly woman pistol-whipped, pulled out of bed during break-in
Starbucks to debut 'Crystal Ball' Frappuccino
Could freezing the "hunger" nerve help you lose weight?
Show More
Bridge closure could make Houston traffic even worse
Airline employee allegedly tried to smuggle drugs at airport
Popular video game comes to life in Houston tonight
Alleged thieves repay church's compassion by stealing equipment
Softball coach delivers lost FedEx packages to their rightful owners
More News
Top Video
Parents want school 'held responsible' after girl's suicide
Popular video game comes to life in Houston tonight
Cars destroyed when auto repair shop engulfed in flames
Starbucks to debut 'Crystal Ball' Frappuccino
More Video