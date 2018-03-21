UPDATE: Both driver and passenger in custody after driver stopped near Shaver at Highway 225. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 21, 2018

Two people are in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase through southeast Houston.According to HPD, the chase started in southeast Houston at 610 and Calhoun. Investigators said officers were attempting to pull the driver over for running a red light, when the driver took off.The chase moved into Pasadena with the male suspects tossing narcotics out of the car window, police said.The driver and passenger were taken into custody near Shaver Street at Highway 225.Both men were charged with tampering with evidence. The driver was also charged with evading arrest.