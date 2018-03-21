Woman accused of running over man while drunk, with 8-year-old daughter in car

Woman accused of running over a man at a apartment complex (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say a 27-year-old intoxicated woman ran over a man before crashing into a fence, all with her young child in the front seat of her car.

Holly Noel Kapchinski has been charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and endangering a child.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's office says they responded to the Parkside Place Apartments at 6220 FM 2920 on Sunday.

Deputies say Kapchinski got into an argument with a man and then got into her vehicle and ran over him before striking an iron fence.

The constable's office say Kapchinski's 8-year old daughter, who was in the front seat of the car, hit her head on the windshield but will be OK.
