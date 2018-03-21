Malnourished cats rescued from abandoned home in Bear Creek

Precinct 5 constables rescued seven malnourished pet cats from an abandoned home in Bear Creek, deputies say.Officials told ABC13 they also found the remains of three cats inside the home, which was covered in urine and feces.Deputies were called to the house in the 15600 block of Fern Basin on Monday by a neighbor who saw one of the carcasses through a window and noticed a foul odor.Precinct 5 and the Harris County Animal Cruelty Taskforce coordinated the removal of the malnourished cats.The case will be turned over to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.A veterinarian will evaluate the surviving cats.The Houston Humane Society will take over their recovery pending a court hearing on their legal custody.