Nominations for the 16th Annual Tommy Tune Awards were announced Monday, honoring the best in high school theater.The big reveal came courtesy of a homegrown Emmy winner, "Big Bang Theory" star Jim Parsons."Whether it's going to be your ultimate career or not, it's such a great place to learn about people, to learn about life, to learn about literature and I felt very lucky that I got to do theater in high school, whether or not I would have done it later in life," Parsons said.Parsons graduated from Klein Oak High School, and shared why theater had such a big impact on his life before announcing the nominees for best musical.Foster High School -Friendswood High School -G.W. Carver Magnet High School -The Kinkaid School -Klein High School -Klein Oak High School -Second Baptist School -Westfield High School -