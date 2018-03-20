There are plenty of items people left behind at this year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.Right now, there's a room filled with more than 1,000 items from the lost and found."The cell phones, the car keys, the eyeglasses are the things that we see most, and we get a lot of strollers as well," said Joel Cowley, President and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.Those are the common items left behind, but Cowley says some lose interesting things during the 20-day rodeo."In the past, it's not uncommon to have dentures turned in and one year a prosthetic leg was turned into lost and found," Cowley said.About 2,000 items were brought to the rodeo's lost and found, but they won't stay at NRG Center for long.If they aren't claimed, some items including driver's licenses get destroyed."We hesitate to mail those because we don't know if the address is correct," Cowley said. "So they ultimately will be shredded."Not everything lost is gone forever.The majority of the rodeo's lost and found goes to the Star of Hope charity."Star of Hope reaches out to over 1,000 homeless men, women, and children every single day. So we need help in providing goods for these folks," said Scott Arthur, director of public relations at Star of Hope.Once donated, the clothing, glasses and strollers will go to the charity's store, where clients shop for free."Anybody out there that maybe lost something at the rodeo, and they're not going to get it back, believe me, it's going to go to good use," Arthur said.But if you're looking to claim your item first, act quick, because the rodeo will only hold them for two weeks.To retrieve your lost goods, call (832) 667-1000.