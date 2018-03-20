U.S. & WORLD

Orbitz says legacy travel booking platform likely hacked

EMBED </>More Videos

Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on March 20, 2018. (WPVI)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
Orbitz says a legacy travel booking platform may have been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of people that made purchases between Jan. 1, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2017.

The company said Tuesday about 880,000 payment cards were impacted.

Orbitz said data that was likely exposed includes name, payment card information, date of birth, phone number, email address, physical and/or billing address and gender. The company said evidence suggests an attacker may have accessed information stored on this consumer and business partner platform between Oct. 1, 2017, and Dec. 22, 2017.

The current Orbitz.com website was not involved in the incident. It's now owned by Expedia Inc. of Bellevue, Washington.

Orbitz is offering those impacted a year of free credit monitoring and identity protection service in countries where available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldsecurity breachdata breach
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Target continues unicorn trend with new ice cream flavor
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
Texas mother missing since 2016 arrested in North Carolina
Secret to a healthy brain is at the salad bar
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
'Paloma Nails' Brings 'Non-Toxic' Nail Care To The Heights
KB Toys planning comeback after Toys "R" Us bankruptcy
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
More Business
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother
Pregnant Katy woman accused of selling fake car insurance
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Show More
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
More News
Top Video
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Pregnant Katy woman accused of selling fake car insurance
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
More Video