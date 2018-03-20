A sixth-grade student had to be transported to the hospital by Life Flight after being hit by a vehicle near Claughton Middle School, authorities said.Police responded to the accident on Spears Road at Walters around 8:00 a.m.Authorities say the student was crossing the street to get to Claughton Middle School when she was hit by a vehicle. Life Flight was called to transport the student to Memorial Hermann Hospital.Her condition is unknown.Claughton Middle School sent the following message to parents after the accident: