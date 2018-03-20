HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A sixth-grade student had to be transported to the hospital by Life Flight after being hit by a vehicle near Claughton Middle School, authorities said.
Police responded to the accident on Spears Road at Walters around 8:00 a.m.
Authorities say the student was crossing the street to get to Claughton Middle School when she was hit by a vehicle. Life Flight was called to transport the student to Memorial Hermann Hospital.
Her condition is unknown.
Claughton Middle School sent the following message to parents after the accident:
"This is Claughton Middle School calling with an important message. Please be advised that a Claughton Middle School sixth-grade student who was crossing Spears Road this morning was struck by a vehicle at around 8 a.m. Life Flight landed on the Claughton football field shortly after the incident and is transporting the student to the Texas Medical Center. The incident is being investigated and we do not have any other details at this time. Again this is Claughton Middle School calling with an important message."