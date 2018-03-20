HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We're starting to see Saint Arnold Brewing's new beer garden take shape.
The brewery posted a photo on Instagram of the project under construction.
The beer garden is right next to the current one on Lyons street.
Saint Arnold's says it will include a restaurant, covered areas with tables and a view of downtown Houston.
The brewery announced its expansion plans in Feb. 2017.
The beer garden is set to open later this year.
