Saint Arnold's expanded beer garden set to open later this year

Construction is moving along on Saint Arnold's expansive new beer garden.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're starting to see Saint Arnold Brewing's new beer garden take shape.

The brewery posted a photo on Instagram of the project under construction.

The beer garden is right next to the current one on Lyons street.

Saint Arnold's says it will include a restaurant, covered areas with tables and a view of downtown Houston.

The brewery announced its expansion plans in Feb. 2017.

The beer garden is set to open later this year.

Grab a Fancy Lawnmower! Saint Arnold announces expansion plans

