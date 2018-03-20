A shocking murder in southwest Houston where police say a man was beaten to death with a baseball bat. Now authorities are searching for his adult son.The attacked happened just after 1 a.m. in the 6700 block of Sylmar near McAvory Tuesday.While police search for the son, neighbors are painting a picture of a troubled young man who may have been struggling with mental illness and a family that was unable to help."I woke up at 5:30 (a.m.) and I saw the street covered with cops and I immediately knew something happened with Danny," said family friend Katie Baker.Baker grew up on the street where the victim lived.Police say 64-year-old Bulmaro Hernandez was beaten to death with a baseball bat. Now authorities want to question his son, 29-year-old Kristian Pedroza, who neighbors know as Danny."It wasn't until recently that we noticed that he had been diagnosed with mental illness and he had been institutionalized I think about six months ago or a year ago," said Baker.Neighbors say police have been called to the family home many times in the past. They say Pedroza smashed out windows of the family home during fits of anger. They add that he broke the windows out of a sister's car using a baseball bat.While neighbors say Danny had been treated for his issues, the 29 year old recently returned home."About two months ago we found him walking on the street and we gave him a ride. The mom had been telling us he had been getting better but they weren't exactly sure what was wrong with him," said Baker."I can't get over it," said Ricardo Sanchez.Sanchez saw his neighbor lying on the street overnight.Neighbors say Hernandez tried helping his son and that they never expected things to end this way."He was never mean to his son. He always was trying to help him because he knew he had problems," said Sanchez.Police want to question Pedroza but have not found him.Neighbors do not believe he is far from the area, and urge him to surrender to police.