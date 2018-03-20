Firefighter carried away on stretcher after fire destroys home in NE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighter carried away on stretcher after fire destroys home in NE Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A firefighter has been treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion after a house erupted in flames in northeast Houston.

Records show the fire was reported at about 6:40 p.m. and officials say the fire was tamed at about 7:36 p.m.

According to our Eyewitness News crew, a firefighter was wheeled away and treated at the scene.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighter treated in northeast Houston fire



From our vantage point in SkyEye13, the home appears to have suffered significant damage.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
house firefirefirefighter injuredHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother
Pregnant Katy woman accused of selling fake car insurance
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Show More
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
More News
Top Video
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Pregnant Katy woman accused of selling fake car insurance
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
More Video