Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston, officials say

Police in Seattle say a murder suspect may be headed to the Houston area. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say a Seattle-area murder suspect could be heading to the Houston area.

Nyagah Baker-Williams has previous felony convictions for drugs, robbery and burglary.

Officials with Crime Stoppers said he is charged with two counts of murder for a triple shooting that happened in Seattle last November.

He was last heard from in Huntsville in a gold-colored Ford van with Washington license plate BEJ-4301.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You can also make an anonymous tip at www.crime-stoppers.org.

