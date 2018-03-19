HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities say a Seattle-area murder suspect could be heading to the Houston area.
Nyagah Baker-Williams has previous felony convictions for drugs, robbery and burglary.
Officials with Crime Stoppers said he is charged with two counts of murder for a triple shooting that happened in Seattle last November.
He was last heard from in Huntsville in a gold-colored Ford van with Washington license plate BEJ-4301.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
You can also make an anonymous tip at www.crime-stoppers.org.
