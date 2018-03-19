Boy, 9, accused of shooting 13-year-old sister over video game controller

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy, 9, accused of shooting 13-year-old sister over video game controller (KTRK)

ABERDEEN, Mississippi --
A Mississippi girl has died after her brother allegedly shot her in the head because she wouldn't hand over the controller of a video game.

WCBI-TV reported Sunday that Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says the girl is dead.

Cantrell told local news outlets that the 9-year-old boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the back of the head. She was rushed to Le Bonheur's Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, but didn't survive.

Authorities say they don't yet know how the boy got the gun. The circumstances are still being investigated.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fatal shootingvideo gamesiblingsdeadly shootingu.s. & worldMississippi
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother
Pregnant Katy woman accused of selling fake car insurance
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Show More
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
More News
Top Video
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Pregnant Katy woman accused of selling fake car insurance
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
More Video