Actress Cynthia Nixon, best-known for her role on the TV series 'Sex and the City', wants to be governor of New York.Nixon tweeted a video ad announcing she is challenging Governor Andrew Cuomo in the state's Democratic primary.In the video, Nixon talked about inequality and health care.She said, "I love New York and I have never wanted to live anywhere else."This will be Nixon's first run for elected office. New York's primary takes place in September.Cuomo declined to comment.