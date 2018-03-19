UBER

Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash in Arizona

Uber is yanking its fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco and three other cities after a deadly self-driving crash in Arizona. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Uber announced it is yanking its fleet of self-driving cars in four cities after a deadly crash in Arizona on Sunday.

Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.


Police in the city of Tempe say the vehicle was in autonomous mode, with an operator behind the wheel when a woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit at the intersection of Curry Road and Mill Avenue.

Police identified the victim as Elaine Herzberg, 49. After the accident, she was transported to a local hospital where she passed away from her injuries.

Uber issued a statement saying, "Our hearts go out to the victim's family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident."

The accident has led Uber to pause its operations for all self-driving vehicles in Tempe, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Toronto.

Uber has not said how long it plans to keep those cars off the roads.
