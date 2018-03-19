U.S. & WORLD

US college student went missing while on rugby tour in Bermuda

EMBED </>More Videos

Search for missing St. Joe's student. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018.

Police in Bermuda say they have found the body of a missing 19-year-old St. Joseph's University student.

Mark Dombroski was on the island for a rugby tour with the university. He was last seen at a bar.

He was due to leave Bermuda Sunday.

Bermuda Police Service spokesman Dwayne Caines did not disclose any details about the discovery

Dombroski was a graduate of Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware, and was a freshman at St. Joe's.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing manu.s. & worldmissing personstudents
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Here's how you can help students involved in bus crash
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Video shows brutal attack of street vendor
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video