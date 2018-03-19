Police in Bermuda say they have found the body of a missing 19-year-old St. Joseph's University student.Mark Dombroski was on the island for a rugby tour with the university. He was last seen at a bar.He was due to leave Bermuda Sunday.Bermuda Police Service spokesman Dwayne Caines did not disclose any details about the discoveryDombroski was a graduate of Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware, and was a freshman at St. Joe's.