Costco crook's getaway habit helped cops nab him red-handed

Caught in the act. Two thieves were busted right as they tried to leave a Seattle Costco with the stolen goods in their hands.Video shows the suspects open a back door and walk right into the waiting officers.Police say an officer inside the store actually recognized one of the suspects who stole items from the Costco in the past, and then would leave through an emergency exit.That officer predicted the same thing would happen again so he tipped off police.The suspects were caught carrying computers and vacuum cleaners.