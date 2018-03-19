Costco crook's getaway habit helped cops nab him red-handed

EMBED </>More Videos

Police surprise thieves trying to steal goods from Costco. (KTRK)

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) --
Caught in the act. Two thieves were busted right as they tried to leave a Seattle Costco with the stolen goods in their hands.

Video shows the suspects open a back door and walk right into the waiting officers.

Police say an officer inside the store actually recognized one of the suspects who stole items from the Costco in the past, and then would leave through an emergency exit.

That officer predicted the same thing would happen again so he tipped off police.

The suspects were caught carrying computers and vacuum cleaners.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
caught on cameracostcotheftarrestu.s. & worldWashington
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video