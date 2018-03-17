Splendora police search for suspect who escaped while in handcuffs

EMBED </>More Videos

Police search for escaped suspect

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) --
The Splendora Police Department is searching for an escaped suspect in Splendora.

Authorities say Adam Williams was cuffed and being treated for a leg injury when he escaped from police custody Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the YMCA near First Street and Creekwood around 1 a.m. for a suspicious persons call.

Upon arrival, officers found two men near the location. Officers tried to arrest William, but he took off running.

Officers caught Williams and started treating him for a leg injury when he took off again.

According to reports, Williams is still wearing handcuffs.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the 936-760-5800.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
suspect profilepolice
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video