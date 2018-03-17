2 firefighters taken to hospital after battling 3-alarm fire in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials say two firefighters were taken to the hospital after a 3-alarm fire in northwest Harris County.

The Northwest Fire Department responded to reports of a recycling center on fire at Cordoba Street near Highway 249 around 3 a.m.

According to reports, two firefighters suffered from smoke inhalation while battling the large fire. They were transported to Willowbrook Methodist Hospital with minor injures.

Crew said they experienced water supply issues while battling the fire and had to call for aid from other departments across the county.
