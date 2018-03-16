CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) --Fabiana Perez, who was seen on video being beaten by a former Astros prospect now wishes she would have pressed charges, according to an interview with Univision.
The disturbing video showed a former Astros prospect hitting and dragging Perez down a stairwell at Whataburger Field.
VIDEO: FULL SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM INCIDENT
Former Corpus Christi Hooks player Danry Vasquez completed a pre-trial program and served no jail time for the charges stemming from the abuse.
"May God forgive him," Perez told Univision. "He knows what he did. He wronged me, and at the time I forgave him, but if I had the knowledge I have now, I would have made a different decision."
According to Perez, the two ended their six-year relationship a few months after the attack, and Vasquez is now married to another woman.
As for why she didn't press charges at the time, she said, "It's true what they say. You need to walk a mile in someone's shoes to know how you'd feel in their situation. People don't know the stuff that I lived. People don't know the fear that I suffered."
If you or someone you love are the victim of domestic abuse, you can get help at the Houston Area Women's Center by calling their helpline at: (713) 528-2121.