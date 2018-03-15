SOCIETY

Donald Trump Jr.'s wife files for divorce

The wife of Donald Trump Jr., is seeking an uncontested divorce after 13 years of marriage. (KTRK)

NEW YORK --
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, are getting divorced.

A public court record filed Thursday in New York says Vanessa Trump is seeking an uncontested divorce from the president's son. Details of the divorce complaint haven't been made public.

On Thursday night, the couple released the following statement:

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time." -Donald Jr. & Vanessa Trump

The couple married in 2005 and have five children.

The Trump Organization hasn't responded to an emailed request for comment.

Last month, Vanessa Trump opened a letter to her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be nonhazardous. A Massachusetts man later was charged with sending the threatening letter.

