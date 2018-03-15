EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3071817" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vanessa Trump opened a letter with suspicious white powder

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, are getting divorced.A public court record filed Thursday in New York says Vanessa Trump is seeking an uncontested divorce from the president's son. Details of the divorce complaint haven't been made public.On Thursday night, the couple released the following statement:The couple married in 2005 and have five children.The Trump Organization hasn't responded to an emailed request for comment.Last month, Vanessa Trump opened a letter to her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be nonhazardous. A Massachusetts man later was charged with sending the threatening letter.