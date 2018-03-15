Houston will finally embrace the nationwide food hall trend in 2018, courtesy of the three new properties that are set to open downtown this year.While many factors will contribute to the success or failure - parking, price, service, atmosphere, etc - the most important will be lining up high-quality vendors to lure diners.Score one for Finn Hall, the 20,000-square-foot food hall coming later this year to the Jones on Main at the JPMorgan Chase & Co. Building at 712 Main St.