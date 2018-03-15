FOOD & DRINK

Downtown Houston's new food hall takes shape with 4 big names

EMBED </>More Videos

Downtown food hall gets more tenants (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston will finally embrace the nationwide food hall trend in 2018, courtesy of the three new properties that are set to open downtown this year.

While many factors will contribute to the success or failure - parking, price, service, atmosphere, etc - the most important will be lining up high-quality vendors to lure diners.

Score one for Finn Hall, the 20,000-square-foot food hall coming later this year to the Jones on Main at the JPMorgan Chase & Co. Building at 712 Main St.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsHouston CultureMapseafoodpizzaHouston
FOOD & DRINK
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
'Slim Chickens' brings southern fast food to Kingwood
'Piola' brings pizza and more to Memorial
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Neighbors of Austin explosion victims speak out after blast
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be executed
Digital Deal of the Day
Bomb squad clears suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Show More
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
More News
Top Video
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
Parents in HISD weigh in on $115 million in budget cuts
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
More Video